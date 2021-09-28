Search

28/09/2021

Milford gardaí investigating theft in Kilmacrennan area are keen to locate landrover

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.com

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation a theft which took place in the Kilmacrennan area on Wednesday, September 22, at around 4pm. 

Gardaí are keen to trace the whereabouts of a UK-registered landrover, Discovery jeep, which was seen traveling from the Milford road towards Letterkenny on the N56. 

Gardaí would be appreciative of any dashcam footage which may have recorded the vehicle. 

If anyone knows the current location of the vehicle, please contact Milford gardaí on 074 91 53060.

