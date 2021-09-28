People being urged to support the annual North West Simon Community sleep out this Friday

People are being urged to support the annual North West Simon Community sleep out that is due to take place this Friday, October 1.

The sleep out will, once again, be virtual due to Covid-19. People are being asked to camp in their gardens or office car park, for example, as part of the initiative to raise money and awareness of the homeless.

Fundraising efforts have been severely impacted because of the pandemic.

Mary McKeon is a development officer for the North West Simon community.

She’s urging the public and the local business community to contribute so the service can continue to support those who need their assistance.

Speaking on OceanFM, she said: "We are calling on the people of Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal, that's the area that we work in, to support the sleep out by registering on northwestsimon.ie and we are asking people to swap their beds for one night only by taking part in the virtual sleep out this year. We can't come together in large groups like other years.

"Our fundraising has been severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic so we are asking people to register today and help to raise vital funds for our homeless preventions services," she said.

The organisation housed 38 adults and 33 children during the first 8 months of this year. They also provided early intervention and homeless preventative supports to a further 151 adults and 106 children in the Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal area.

"So, we really need your support now more than ever to help us to provide these vital services in this area," she said.