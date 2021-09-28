Search

Campus Watch gets underway as students return to LYIT

Michelle NicPháidín

news@donegallive.com

As students begin their educational journey at LYIT, Campus Watch, a crime prevention and community safety programme gets underway. Campus Watch operates as a partnership between An Garda Síochána and campus occupants. It works on the basis that every member of campus can help to improve the quality of life on site by keeping a look out for students, staff, and visitors, and by reporting any suspicious activity to gardaí.

There are campus watch liaison gardaí in every part of the country and their role is to provide students with assistance, should they need their services. During the academic year, gardaí run information campaigns designed to keep students safe and secure.

Starting college should be the beginning of a positive chapter in the life of a student. Gardaí urge all students not to let drug use end their career before it starts.  Garda advice to all students is to not let themselves become victims of the drug trade.

Garda Gráinne Doherty said: "As we all know, drug use can lead to addiction, debt, prison and the destruction of your physical and mental health. We would ask students and their parents to check out the Campus Watch section on the garda website (www.garda.ie) where they will find provide plenty of information, tips and advice that will help make this academic year
a safe and secure one."

Gardaí run the a substance misuse campaign entitled Rise above the influence under the Campus Watch.

