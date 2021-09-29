Diversions in place following crash in Buncrana

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Buncrana.
The crash is believed to have occurred at Cash Na Cor this morning.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Traffic travelling from Buncrana to Clonmany, Carndonagh is to divert at the Cockhill Bridge and proceed to the Kinnego Cross roads, then the Shandrum Crossroads.
