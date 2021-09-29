Wires showing through four bald tyres on car being driven without insurance in Donegal

A man who was driving with four ‘excessively worn’ tyres was also found to have no licence or insurance.

Francis Crumlish, 47, who gave an address as Bay 16 Gortakeegan, Monaghan was later found to be living in Letterkenny. He was not present for Monday’s sitting of Donegal District Court but was represented by solicitor Donough Cleary.

Crumlish was charged with having four bald tyres and with driving without licence or insurance at Drumlonagher, Donegal Town on November 13, 2018.

Sergeant Vincent Muldoon told the court that a call had been made to the garda regarding a vehicle being driven in a careless manner.

“The motorist who made the call thought that the driver was drunk,” said Sergeant Muldoon.

The sergeant set up a checkpoint at Drumlonagher.

“A short time after that the vehicle came up to the checkpoint,” he said. “I observed the tyres were in a terrible condition, excessively worn with wires coming out of them. I formed the opinion that the reason the vehicle was being driven in such a manner was because he had no control over it because of the state of the tyres.”

Sergeant Muldoon said the defendant nominated to produce his licence and insurance at Monaghan Garda Station but did not do so.

He said the ensuing summons was returned undelivered from Monaghan. Some time later, the sergeant met Crumlish in court in Letterkenny.

“I told him the Monaghan address didn’t check out,” said Sergeant Muldoon. “He told me he was living in Letterkenny.”

The court heard that the defendant had a number of previous convictions, including driving without licence or insurance, theft and public order offences.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €500 for driving without insurance, €250 for driving without a licence, and €100 for each of the four bald tyres.