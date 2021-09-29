Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, September 29, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maura Lynch, St. Johnston and formerly Ballybofey

- Catherine McInerney, Falcarragh

- Harold Platt, Ray, Manorcunningham

- Lena McElhinney, Letterkenny

- Rose Mary McCloughan, Letterkenny

- Christopher (Christy) Deeney, Rathmullan and London

- Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

- Michael Coyle, Falcarragh

- Jim Bowden, Killybegs and Co. Louth

- Violet Cunningham, Carlow, and formerly Castlefin

Maura Lynch, St. Johnston and formerly Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura Lynch, nee O’ Donnell, Moygavlin House, St. Johnston, and formerly Dooish, Ballybofey. Retired Public Health Nurse.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, and much loved mother of Seamus, Alice and Rosaleen, cherished sister of Eileen Sr. Una, and the late John, Katie, Charles, Barney, Jim, and Michael.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday October 1 at 1.20 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Wake, Funeral and Burial will be Private to the family and close friends only, please.

Catherine McInerney, Falcarragh

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Catherine McInerney, formerly of Errarooey, Falcarragh.

Her remains will be reposing in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh from 7.30pm this evening, Wednesday September 29 to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday September 30 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stfinianschurchfalcarragh

Harold Platt, Ray, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Harold Platt, Ray, Manorcunningham.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Wednesday September 29.

Funeral service tomorrow afternoon, Thursday September 30 at Ray Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard in the family plot. Wake and funeral are private to family & friends only.

The Church limited to 90 people. Family flowers only.

Funeral service will be streamed live on Craig Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvhnorthwest

Lena McElhinney, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital in her 100th year of Lena McElhinney, nee Miller, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny.

Removal of Lena’s remains took place this afternoon, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny to her late residence.

Funeral service at her home tomorrow afternoon, Thursday September 30, 2021 at 3pm with interment afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Adhering to HSE and Government guidelines, family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Rose Mary McCloughan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rose Marie McCloughan, nee McGettigan, 14 High Road, Letterkenny. Retired Nurse, Letterkenny University Hospital. Rose Marie’s remains will repose at her home. House private please.

Funeral from there on Thursday September 30 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in the family plot in St Columba’s Cemetery, Kilmacrennan.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Aras ui Dhomhnaill Residence Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Christopher (Christy) Deeney, London and Carradoan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Deeney, London and formerly Newtown, Carradoan, Rathmullan, September 10, 2021. Deeply regretted by his daughter Enya, parents Bridie & Johnny, wife Deirdra, sister Sinead, grandfather Sean Kearney, nephew Ultan, niece Cara, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Jennifer, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Kieron.

Remains will repose at the residence of his mother Bridie, Newtown, Carradoan, Rathmullan, from 8pm on Thursday, September 30. Neighbours and friends welcome. Requiem Mass on Friday, October 1, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on the following link:https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Please adhere to current H.S.E. guidelines.

Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh and formerly Dublin

The death has occurred of Walter Myles, known as Wally, Rossnowlagh and formerly from Dublin. Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Bríd, father of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandfather of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, father-in-law of Maria, Pete and Dave, and a dear friend to many.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, October 1, 2021, at 9.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with burial afterwards at St. Mochulla's Cemetery, Tulla, Co. Clare. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the church.

House Private Please

Walter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Mark McCafferty Ballyshannon and formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.



Mark's Funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG

Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road,

London SW12 9AQ.

Michael Coyle, Lower Killult, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Coyle, Lower Killult, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his father, Joe, mother, Una and brother, John.

Survived by his wife, Sadie; daughters, Donna, Angela and Una; son, Joseph; daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, Mary, Brid and Sally; brothers, Dinny and Joe; in-laws, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, September 30 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church

Jim Bowden, Donegal Road, Killybegs and Dunleer, Co. Louth



The death has occurred of Jim Bowden, Seasons, Donegal Road, Killybegs and formerly of Dunleer, Co Louth.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Virginia, sons Alan and Richard, daughters in law Amardeep and Maeve, grandchildren Eva and Priya, brothers Paddy and Tommy, sisters Kay, Mary, Evelyn and Imelda, sisters in law Phyllis, Kitty and Kathleen, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. In compliance with HSE guidelines, please adhere to current restrictions.

House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred suddenly at Naas General Hospital of Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin.

Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Due to Covid regulations the funeral home and funeral Mass, are restricted to 50% capacity. Please also wear face coverings.

