Search

30/09/2021

More than 12,000 people on depression pills in Donegal

Pandemic, unemployment and mica are big issues for people here

Antidepressants

Donegal pharmacist Tom Murray said depression is affecting everyone from teenagers to pensioners

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore and Michelle Nic Pháidín

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Almost one in six medical card holders aged over 18 in Donegal were prescribed antidepressants last year, Donegal Live can reveal.
Figures released this week show that 12,109 people had been prescribed in 2020, up slightly from a figure of 11,988 in 2019.
The findings are based on data received by the Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) from community pharmacists, and does not include items dispensed outside of community drug schemes where the prescription has been paid for privately by a patient or a representative of a patient.
Pharmacist Tom Murray said depression is affecting everyone from teenagers to pensioners.
Pandemic, unemployment and mica are issues that may be affecting people’s mental health at the moment, Mr Murray said.
“People are worried about the future. The pandemic affected people. There is high unemployment in Donegal. People are also worried about mica,” he said.

The well-known pharmacist said it is positive to see people are going to their local doctors and discussing depression and other related matters with them as it shows that the stigma attached to mental health is quickly disappearing.
He said that in years gone by people would not have been as willing to go to their doctor and discuss such matters.
“It is good that people are more open and they are getting treatment,” he said

READ ALSO: Mica homeowner seriously injured patching up cracks

Depression
It is a cause for concern that people are suffering from depression, he said, adding that in his personal opinion there is a lack of counselling and psychological services in the county, and are likely to be long waiting lists in some areas.
Mr Murray did point out that Donegal is one of the counties that may have the highest number of medical card holders on a national basis which would explain the number of people being treated with antidepressants.
He said the issue is affecting people from all walks of life.
Stress and anxiety medication is much sought after too, according to Mr Murray.
A report on anti-depressant claims for 2019 and 2020 in the Saolta University Health Care Group area was issued to Sligo based Cllr. Declan Bree at the health forum meeting after he submitted a written request.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media