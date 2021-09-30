More than 12,000 people on depression pills in Donegal

Almost one in six medical card holders aged over 18 in Donegal were prescribed antidepressants last year, Donegal Live can reveal.

Figures released this week show that 12,109 people had been prescribed in 2020, up slightly from a figure of 11,988 in 2019.

The findings are based on data received by the Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) from community pharmacists, and does not include items dispensed outside of community drug schemes where the prescription has been paid for privately by a patient or a representative of a patient.

Pharmacist Tom Murray said depression is affecting everyone from teenagers to pensioners.

Pandemic, unemployment and mica are issues that may be affecting people’s mental health at the moment, Mr Murray said.

“People are worried about the future. The pandemic affected people. There is high unemployment in Donegal. People are also worried about mica,” he said.

The well-known pharmacist said it is positive to see people are going to their local doctors and discussing depression and other related matters with them as it shows that the stigma attached to mental health is quickly disappearing.

He said that in years gone by people would not have been as willing to go to their doctor and discuss such matters.

“It is good that people are more open and they are getting treatment,” he said

Depression

It is a cause for concern that people are suffering from depression, he said, adding that in his personal opinion there is a lack of counselling and psychological services in the county, and are likely to be long waiting lists in some areas.

Mr Murray did point out that Donegal is one of the counties that may have the highest number of medical card holders on a national basis which would explain the number of people being treated with antidepressants.

He said the issue is affecting people from all walks of life.

Stress and anxiety medication is much sought after too, according to Mr Murray.

A report on anti-depressant claims for 2019 and 2020 in the Saolta University Health Care Group area was issued to Sligo based Cllr. Declan Bree at the health forum meeting after he submitted a written request.