Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, September 30, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Margaret (Peggy) Gallagher, Letterkenny and formerly Creeslough

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home of Margaret (Peggy) Gallagher née Coyle; 26 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Muckish Terrace, Creeslough.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm this evening, Thursday. Family and friends are welcome.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, October 2, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Mass 11am with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Archview Lodge Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Joe Logue Funeral Director or any family member.

Hannah Reynolds, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hannah Reynolds, The Diamond, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from Thursday September 30 from 7pm to 9pm with rosary at 7pm.

Viewing on Friday October 1 from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday October 2, at 2pm in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Paddy Gallagher, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Gallagher, Corefrin, Ballybofey, former member of the Donegal Tunnel Tigers. Much loved son of the late Patrick and Nellie Ellen, cherished brother of the late Charlie, Peter, Francie, Kitty, Sadie, Eileen, Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by John Francis and Catherine, all his extended nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday Oct 2, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the Wake, Funeral and burial will be Private to family and close friends only.

Maura Lynch, St. Johnston and formerly Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura Lynch, nee O’ Donnell, Moygavlin House, St. Johnston, and formerly Dooish, Ballybofey. Retired Public Health Nurse.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, and much loved mother of Seamus, Alice and Rosaleen, cherished sister of Eileen Sr. Una, and the late John, Katie, Charles, Barney, Jim, and Michael.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday October 1 at 1.20 pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Wake, Funeral and Burial will be Private to the family and close friends only, please.

Christopher (Christy) Deeney, London and Carradoan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Deeney, London and formerly Newtown, Carradoan, Rathmullan, September 10, 2021. Deeply regretted by his daughter Enya, parents Bridie & Johnny, wife Deirdra, sister Sinead, grandfather Sean Kearney, nephew Ultan, niece Cara, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Jennifer, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Kieron.

Remains will repose at the residence of his mother Bridie, Newtown, Carradoan, Rathmullan, from 8pm on Thursday, September 30. Neighbours and friends welcome. Requiem Mass on Friday, October 1, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on the following link:https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Please adhere to current H.S.E. guidelines.

Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh and formerly Dublin

The death has occurred of Walter Myles, known as Wally, Rossnowlagh and formerly from Dublin. Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Bríd, father of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandfather of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, father-in-law of Maria, Pete and Dave, and a dear friend to many.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, October 1, 2021, at 9.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with burial afterwards at St. Mochulla's Cemetery, Tulla, Co. Clare. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the church.

House Private Please

Walter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Mark McCafferty Ballyshannon and formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.



Mark's Funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG

Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road,

London SW12 9AQ.

