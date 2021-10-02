Search

02/10/2021

Donegal weather prospects to remain unsettled with heavy rain at times

Donegal weather prospects to remain unsettled with heavy rain at times

Wet weather in store today.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The warm summer days are now long behind us as Donegal's weather this weekend will bring plenty of rain and it is expected to be heavy at times. 

According to the state weather providers, Met Éireann, that rain will spread eastwards across Ulster early this morning and will be heavy at times.

It will clear eastwards later this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers following for the rest of the day. Heavy or prolonged showers will develop in the northwest and Donegal this evening.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate or fresh westerly winds.

They say that early tonight, heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread eastwards across the province. They'll continue overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Met Éireann are forecasting that tomorrow, Sunday 3, 2021 will be a blustery day with bright or sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with fresh westerly winds.

So get the brolly out and get those weather appropriate clothes on, if you are going out today and be careful when you are driving. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media