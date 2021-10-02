Donegal weather prospects to remain unsettled with heavy rain at times

The warm summer days are now long behind us as Donegal's weather this weekend will bring plenty of rain and it is expected to be heavy at times.

According to the state weather providers, Met Éireann, that rain will spread eastwards across Ulster early this morning and will be heavy at times.

It will clear eastwards later this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers following for the rest of the day. Heavy or prolonged showers will develop in the northwest and Donegal this evening.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate or fresh westerly winds.

They say that early tonight, heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread eastwards across the province. They'll continue overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Met Éireann are forecasting that tomorrow, Sunday 3, 2021 will be a blustery day with bright or sunny spells and occasional showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with fresh westerly winds.

So get the brolly out and get those weather appropriate clothes on, if you are going out today and be careful when you are driving.