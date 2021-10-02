Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, October 2, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Keenaghan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary Keenaghan, Rathmore, Ballyshannon.

Peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Sadly missed by her loving family.

Sons Daniel, John and Padraig, daughters Anne, Mary Elizabeth and Celia.

Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence. House strictly private for family & close friends.

Removal on Monday morning, October 4 at 10.15am to arrive at our Lady Star of the Sea Church Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Finner Cemetery Bundoran. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on magheneparish.ie

In compliance with HSE guidelines please adhere to current restrictions.

Jim Faulkner, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Faulkner, Cooley, Moville.

Jim's remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from his home on Sunday at 1.15 pm for 2pm requiem mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Mary Peoples (née Kelly), Strabane, Tyrone / St Johnston

The death has taken place on October 1, 2021 at her home of Mary Peoples (née Kelly) 34 Melmount Villas, Strabane and formerly of Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Beloved wife of the late Colm, much loved mother of Sinead, Emma, Shauna, Charlene, Stephanie, Tanya and Ryan, dearly loved daughter of Bridie and the late Thomas Kelly and sister of Billy, Susan, Bee, Margaret, Jean, Joseph, Eamon, Thomas, Denis, Eugene and the late Ann, Kathleen, Irene, Gerard and John.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (October 3) at 11.45p.m. for Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchild and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house will be private to family only please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

John (Junior) McMenamin, Castlefin

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John (Junior) McMenamin, Carrick, Castlefin. Predeceased by his father George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Francess and partner Sharon McClintock (Carrickbrack Convoy), brothers Eddie (Cullion Rd. Letterkenny), Patrick (Castlefin), Martin (Carnone Raphoe) and Barry (Muff), sister Edwina Holian (Roscommon Town), sisters-in-law Bernie, Hazel and Linda, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Junior’s remains are reposing at his late residence (Carrick, Castlefin). Funeral from there on Sunday, October 3, going to St. Mary’s Church Castlefin for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed online via the parish webcam at https://m.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations, if wished, to I.C.U Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.



Michael John Doogan, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Michael John Doogan, Kildoney, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his wife Josie. Loving father of Mary (Francis), Eileen (Paul), William (Catriona), John (Catherine). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Emma, Darragh, Frankie, Ailish, James, Michael, Eoin, Liam, Finn, Cathy, Colin, Christopher and Adam.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 12 o’clock to 7 o’clock for family and neighbours. Strictly private at all other times. Leaving his late residence on Sunday at 10 o’clock to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's Funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG

Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road,

London SW12 9AQ.

Harry Stewart, Dunfanaghy and Glasgow



The death has taken place in Rock Field Cottage, Breaghy, Dunfanaghy of Harry Stewart, 34 Gardiner Street Glasgow.

His remains will be reposing in Breaghy, Dunfanaghy from 7 p.m. this evening. Funeral Service in St Johns Church, Ballymore on Monday, October 4, at 1pm followed by Private Cremation.

Due to HSE guidelines wake house private to family, close friends and neighbours, please.

