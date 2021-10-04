Letterkenny University Hospital has third highest number of patients on trolleys in the country

31 patients on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital
There are 31 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.
That is according to daily figures for Monday published by the Irish Nurses and Midwifes Organisation (INMO).
Nationally, there are 379 patients awaiting beds in the country's hospital, of which 275 are waiting in Emergency Departments and the remainder in wards elsewhere in the hospitals. In Letterkenny, all 31 patients are listed as waiting in wards rather than in the Emergency Department.
With 85 admitted patients awaiting beds, Limerick University Hospital recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys of any hospital since the pandemic began.
Galway University Hospital is the only other centre with more patients on trolleys than Letterkenny, with 34 people awaiting beds.
Sligo University Hospital which has a catchment area that includes south Donegal has 17 admitted patients awaiting beds, eight of whom are on trolleys in the emergency department.
