Donegal groups to benefit from latest tranche of Covid Stability Fund grants

Community and voluntary organisations in Donegal have been granted a total of €21,162 in the second tranche of funding from the Covid Stability Fund.

The four Donegal recipients are among 65 organisations nationwide to share in €2 million in the current round of grants.

Halla Paroiste Cill Chartha Donegal has been awarded €3,974 for provision of essential social services to a disadvantaged community.

Ray Community Group is set to receive €10,095 for general well-being supports.

Donegal Sounds Community Radio Ltd will benefit from funding of €5,093 for essential services to a disadvantaged community.

Carrowmenagh Community Centre Company has been awarded €2,000,also for the provision of essential services to a disadvantaged community.

The Covid Stability Fund was established to support organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society. More than €48 million has been provided since the onset of the pandemic. Funding is provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Pobal.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said: “Over a year and a half since the start of the Pandemic, community groups and charities across the State have worked harder than ever to continue providing critical services to vulnerable people and communities.

“Many of these organisations experienced a fall in their incomes due to the impact of Covid and are struggling.

“The funding represents an important lifeline for many organisations that continue to play a critical role, supporting and assisting tens of thousands of our citizens.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD said the government recognised the enormous contribution made by community and voluntary groups in delivering vital services during very difficult times.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges not just to communities, but to organisations that serve them and this funding is vital in order to stabilise the financial position of many of these groups,” said. “I welcome the allocation of much needed resources today, knowing the positive impact it will have.”

Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD said community and voluntary projects had been a crucial element of Ireland’s emergency response to the pandemic.

“In the cities, towns and villages around Ireland, these groups have been working behind the scenes to ensure that people can get the help and support that they need,” he said.

“I know this funding will provide the space needed by these organisations to continue focusing on the people that depend on them.”