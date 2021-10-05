Search

05/10/2021

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council calls for big turn-out at Dublin protest

Jack Murray: 'Whether you've mica or not, make sure you commit to getting to Dublin'

Jack Murray call

Thousands of people from Donegal attended the first march in June

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has called on as many people as possible from the county to attend the protest calling for 100% redress for homeowners affected by mica this Friday in Dublin.
Organisers are urging a large turnout following the report from the Government’s working group which did not recommend 100% compensation for the costs homeowners are facing to have their homes repaired and in some cases rebuilt.
Friday’s march through the centre of Dublin will be the second by homeowners from Donegal, Mayo and Sligo affected by mica and pyrite.
The working group to examine the defective blocks scheme was established after thousands of people from Donegal attended the first march in June.
A report is to be brought before the Cabinet by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Friday a decision is due in the coming weeks.
Cllr Jack Murray, the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, urged people in the county to go to Dublin on Friday for the protest.

“Whether you've mica or not, make sure you commit to getting to Dublin in order to make a stand for the people of Donegal,” he said.
“Our county has never been more united on one single issue. This will be a moment in time when we can capture the momentum and fight back.”
Campaigners’ representative on the working group Eileen Doherty said the report, which was circulated on Thursday night, was “very disappointing”.
“We were not happy with the contents of the report - we felt it was very vague, very lacking in detail. It did not reflect the huge amount of work that the family representatives had put into it during the summer.”

Outcome of talks
The campaigners are now awaiting the outcome of talks between Mr O’Brien and the coalition party leaders, and then the report for the Cabinet, she said. A response to the campaigners is expected from the minister by the middle of this month.
“Ultimately it is a decision for politicians now. We have concluded the discussion with the civil servants and we are just hopeful now that the politicians come down on the side of the homeowners.”
She said there has been “a massive surge” in people saying they would be attending the march since the report was released.
“We are basically asking everyone who is affected or who has family or friends affected, or anyone in the county, to come to Dublin and support families affected by this mica crisis,” she said.
Campaigners will assemble at the Garden of Remembrance at Parnell Square for midday on Friday before marching through the city centre.

Disrupt
Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group said the march will disrupt the centre of Dublin.
“We will be slowing down traffic. There will be no law broken in any shape or form,” he said.
“But Dublin will feel it because there will certainly be an aspect of traffic well slowed down and it will cause a backlog of traffic. But we are down to make our presence felt. That’s just the way it has to be in order to be heard and that is the stage we are at.”

