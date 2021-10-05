Six geese and tools stolen from Letterkenny shed

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí in Milford are investigating circumstances surrounding the theft of 6 geese, shovels, grapes, hedge trimmers, axes and chainsaws from a shed in Coolboy in Letterkenny.
The items were taken from an unlocked shed in the area between the times of 8pm and 11pm on September 27.
It is understood that those who took the items had a vehicle.
Anyone who may have any information are asked to please call gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060.
