Gardaí in Buncrana appeal for witnesses to collision to contact them

Gardaí are appealing for information following a road traffic collision which happened on Wednesday, September 29 at 7.50am in Buncrana.
The collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist was removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital.
It is understood that his injuries are not life threatening.
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them on 074 93 20540.
Anyone who may have been in the area and has dash cam is also asked to make contact with gardaí.
