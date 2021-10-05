Search

05/10/2021

Appeal for witnesses following collision between pedal cycle, van and car on McGrory's Brae

Louth Gardaí warn Ardee residents about thefts from vehicles

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to the public for information following a collision between a car, a pedal cycle and a van at McGrory’s Brae on Saturday, October 2 at approximately 8.40am. 

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was given medical attention. It is understood that his injuries are non life threatening. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who were on that stretch of road between 8.15am and 9am and has dash cam to contact them at the Letterkenny station on 074 91 67 100.  

Gardaí in Buncrana appeal for witnesses to collision to contact them

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media