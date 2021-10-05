Appeal for witnesses following collision between pedal cycle, van and car on McGrory's Brae

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing to the public for information following a collision between a car, a pedal cycle and a van at McGrory’s Brae on Saturday, October 2 at approximately 8.40am.
The cyclist was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was given medical attention. It is understood that his injuries are non life threatening.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who were on that stretch of road between 8.15am and 9am and has dash cam to contact them at the Letterkenny station on 074 91 67 100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.