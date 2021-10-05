Search

05/10/2021

Car window smashed while parked overnight in Falcarragh

Car window smashed while parked overnight in Falcarragh

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car window was smashed while parked overnight in Falcarragh. 

Between 8pm on Saturday night last and 9am on Sunday morning, the rear window of the car which was parked in a car park behind a business premises in the main street area was smashed with a rock.

Nothing was taken from the car during the incident.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact gardai in Milford on 074 91 67 100. 

