Car window smashed while parked overnight in Falcarragh

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car window was smashed while parked overnight in Falcarragh.
Between 8pm on Saturday night last and 9am on Sunday morning, the rear window of the car which was parked in a car park behind a business premises in the main street area was smashed with a rock.
Nothing was taken from the car during the incident.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact gardai in Milford on 074 91 67 100.
