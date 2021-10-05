Heritage Council's Adopt a Monument Scheme re-opens

The Heritage Council is looking for new groups to join its 'Adopt a Monument' programme and to adopt a monument in their locality. The scheme is designed to identity a monument in your locality that would benefit from some care and attention and to support a local community group’s efforts to get involved in its management. It aims to empower communities to become actively involved in the conservation and interpretation of their local archaeological and heritage sites.

Eligible monuments can be anything from an archaeological monument, a historic building, an example of our built heritage, an aspect of industrial heritage or a cultural landscape feature.

“The Adopt a Monument Scheme is a new way of bringing monuments into the heart of a community” said Ian Doyle, Head of Conservation at The Heritage Council. “For participants, it offers opportunities to work collaboratively, to undertake research, and to get to know more about the history of their area. For the monuments, the scheme has the potential to ensure ongoing maintenance and care, greater protection through increased civic value, and much higher standards of interpretation and understanding.”

Since the scheme started in 2016, more than twenty groups have taken part and adopted a diverse range of monuments, including a walled garden, castles, churches and graveyards, Anglo-Norman earthen fortifications, a 20th-century handball alley, and 19th-century mining buildings.

“Three archaeological monuments in County Donegal - Doon Fort near Ardara, Kilbarron Castle near Rossnowlagh and Malin Well Old Church near Malin Head - are participating in the scheme already,” explained Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer.

“Training and assistance in recording, understanding and surveying these sites was provided to participating community groups such as the Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group, Kilbarron Castle Conservation Group and Malin Head Heritage Group in recent years. The ‘Adopt a Monument’ Scheme is managed by Abarta Heritage on behalf of The Heritage Council and it also works with communities in preparing a conservation management plan and in sourcing funding."



Communities from across Ireland are encouraged to apply, including new communities and minority groups, as well as established voluntary groups that have been caring for a monument for years. The Adopt a Monument Scheme offers opportunities to become actively involved in the conservation and interpretation of heritage sites in your local area; collaborate and work together as a community; participate in community development; boost regional tourism, business and employment opportunities; and develop and understand the story of your locality and learn new skills.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Further details and an application form are available on the Heritage Council website (www.heritagecouncil.ie/projects/adopt-a-monument). Completed applications should be sent by e-mail to adoptamonument@heritagecouncil.ie

Advice and assistance on making an application is available from the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council on (074) 917 2576 or by e-mail at heritage@donegalcoco.ie