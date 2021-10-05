Cyber awareness launch taking place in Donegal today, Tuesday

The Joint Policing Committee (JPC) are holding a Cyber Awareness Week from October 5 to the 12. The launch of this event takes place today, Tuesday, October 5 at the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny.

The purpose of the awareness week is to highlight the steps we all need to take in order to stay safe whilst online. Information and advice in relation to cyber safety and cybercrime will be given.

Details of support that is available will also be highlighted.

This week will see the launch of a social media and advertising campaign devised by young people through Foróige/Youth Council and Donegal Youth Service which is funded through Healthy Donegal Fund. They have written and recorded social media uploads aimed at young people and parents and a radio advert for older people. A cyber awareness poster campaign, sponsored by the Older Persons Council will see the posters being distributed throughout the community by community gardaí.

The launch will also establish a dedicated webpage which will provide information and links to supports available on aspects of cyber awareness. The link will be available on the Donegal County Council website.

Cybercrime is certainly an increasing problem, at present, and it is hoped that this awareness week will help raise much needed awareness amongst people of all generations.

We hope to have further details of the awareness week posted to our ‘Garda Síochána Donegal’ Facebook page over the coming days.