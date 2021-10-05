‘Reset, Reconnect, Rediscover' in Donegal this Autumn

A new Donegal Tourism Marketing campaign, inviting Irish audiences to reset, reconnect and rediscover Donegal this autumn, has been launched.

The campaign, led by Donegal County Council and Donegal Tourism Clg is aimed at inspiring prospective “Staycationers” and those in need of a well-earned break to sample all that Donegal has to offer.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor, Jack Murray, said: “After what has been an incredibly challenging year for the tourism industry, Donegal is now well placed to welcome travellers from across the island of Ireland once again.

“This campaign has been developed to complement and run in conjunction to Fáilte Ireland's 'Keep Discovering' campaign and aims to drive domestic holidays for the remainder of the year. It looks to showcase Donegal as an ideal Autumn Getaway destination, a county which can provide a lovely balance between outdoor and indoor activities” adds Cllr. Murray.

Describing the essence of the campaign the Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chair of Donegal Tourism Clg, John McLaughlin, said: “Anyone that has ever marvelled at the abundance of colour that nature brings us throughout this season will appreciate the spectacular palette of stunning scenery and landscape that awaits the intrepid traveller to Donegal.

“Coupled with some of the world’s finest tourism service providers, from hotels and restaurants, through to activity, heritage and cultural pursuits, a short break in Donegal is guaranteed to remain etched in the memory of any visitor and will hopefully impress the need for further visits in the future.

“It is indeed, a time for many to reset their lives following the uncertainty of previous months; reconnect with all that is great and good in this country; and rediscover our love for our culture, heritage, and the great outdoors. Donegal can rightfully take its place at the forefront of any such initiative.”

The campaign is using a combination of paid media and digital activity, including online videos, social media, radio and outdoor. A host of video footage and stunning photography has been specially commissioned to spearhead this new campaign, and ongoing collaboration with service providers throughout the county aims to showcase the richness and diversity of all that is on offer in Donegal.

The Director of Economic Development with Donegal County Council, Garry Martin, said: “This marketing campaign will be instrumental in encouraging people to visit our hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions. Donegal has so much to offer and the autumn is an exceptional period, one where the visitor can achieve the perfect balance between outdoor and indoor activities. We want to encourage our domestic market take this opportunity to book a well-deserved break, and support our world-class tourism industry in turn.”

An exciting new competition will also run in conjunction with the campaign with several lucky winners being treated to a break in Donegal this autumn. For more on this competition visit: https://www.govisitdonegal. com/competition