Weather advisory issued for across the region until Saturday

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for wet conditions along western coasts until Saturday morning. Rain is to be persistent, heavy in places with the possibility of localised and river flooding, in places.
⚠️Weather Advisory for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Connacht️⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 5, 2021
All active warnings➡️https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/yVaGbpHRNa
The alert is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Connacht and Donegal.
It is being forecasted that a band of rain is to come in from the Atlantic and is expected to stay over western counties on Thursday and Friday.
The advisory will be updated tomorrow, with warnings possible.
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory Alert for Donegal. Valid from Tue. 05/10 @ 1PM until Sat. 09/10 @ 6AM, see https://t.co/4AX9uAsXps #WeatherWarning https://t.co/GF0nD9OSgC— Donegal County Council (@donegalcouncil) October 5, 2021
