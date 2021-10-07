Today's numbers of patients waiting on beds slightly down at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER
39 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
Four patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 35 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Yesterday's figure at the hospital for patients waiting on beds stood at 45.
