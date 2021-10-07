Call for people to support GoFundMe campaign to help a town in Donegal sparkle this Christmas

The Directors of Donegal Town Community Chamber CLG are asking people to support their GoFundMe campaign so that the Annual Christmas Lights Display will shine bright this year.

Chairperson of the Donegal Town Christmas Lights Committee Ernan McGettigan said: “In previous years we relied heavily on funding from Donegal County Council and generous donations from our business and community organisations; however due to Covid -19 and the hardship this has caused to the economy of the town we felt it would be insensitive of us to request contributions in 2021.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Elected Members, Donegal County Council, Roads Engineer Mark Sweeney for their continued support and we have requested that they increase their yearly contribution from €6,000 to €12,000 which would be allocated from parking reserves revenue collected in Donegal Town.

“To make up the shortfall and alleviate any monetary pressure on local business and community groups we are asking the public to make a contribution large or small to guarantee that Donegal Town will continue to be one of the most Christmassy towns in the north west.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/donegal-town-christmas-lights-2021