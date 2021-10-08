Thousands of Donegal mica affected homeowners travelling to Dublin calling for 100% redress

Thousands lined the streets of Dublin in the summer
Thousands of Donegal mica affected homeowners are currently en route to Dublin for a mass demostration calling on the Government to provide a fully funded redress scheme.
The protesters will meet at the Garden of Remembrance at 12pm and a significant attendance is expected. It follows a major protest in June where thousands marched through the city centre to Government buildings.
The Government has told families affected by mica it will pay as close as possible to 100 per cent for remediation works to their homes but will not agree to an unlimited scheme offering full compensation.
Mica campaigner Paddy Diver with a banner on Dublin’s O’Connell Street ahead of today’s protest in the capital
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.