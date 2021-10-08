Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville branches of the Bank of Ireland close today

Five Donegal branches of the Bank of Ireland will close for the last time today.

The affected towns are Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville.

It means that the likes of Bundoran will no longer have a bank in town for locals or visitors and is dependent on counter services at the local Post Office. There are post offices in Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville.

And it will be a particular blow for people living in the Glenties Municipal District, where three of the five banks are located - Glenties, Dungloe and Bunbeg.

The Bank is cutting 88 branches in total, with 169 branches to remain open in the Republic.

In the North of Ireland, 15 branches will close for the last time today and 13 will remain open.

Back in March the bank said that a new partnership with An Post would offer Bank of Ireland customers services at more than hundreds of locations across Ireland, including over the counter cash and cheque lodgements, withdrawals and balance enquiries.

Bank of Ireland said the new partnership with An Post means that Bank of Ireland customers can now avail of banking services at their local post office.

The bank said the changes were made as a response "to significant trends in how people are banking".

Whatever the optics or explanations, the closures are another devastating blow to wider business interests in the five locations, as in themselves, the banks mere presence attracted footfall, into the centre of the towns.