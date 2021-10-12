Search

12/10/2021

16 Covid patients in LUH, while another 57 general patients were waiting on beds this morning

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

As Donegal battles against Covid-19 infection, the ramifications for general patients at Letterkenny University Hospital continued today, as a staggering 57 admitted patients were still waiting to be given a proper bed within a ward.

21 of the patients were on trolley beds in and around the emergency ward, while the remaining 36 patients were located on trolley beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Nationally, a total of 506 patients were waiting on beds, accounting for the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Figures also released by the HSE show that there were 16 patients with Covid-19 being treated at the same hospital as of Monday night.

This requires a totally different medical intervention in terms of physical space, contamination potential and isolation of patients, within the hospital setting, than general patients, across the medical departments.

Two Covid patients were under the care of medical staff at the intensive care unit. 

Niamh O'Beirne, National Lead for Testing and Tracing at the HSE said that the positivity rate in the community across the Republic has started to rise.

The rate currently stands at 10%, with Kerry having the highest positivity rate at 15%, with Waterford also around that figure. She said that both Donegal and Monaghan had positivity rates of approximately 13%.

Household positivity is 25% for close contacts, versus social settings at 10%. For people who had Covid-19, the majority of their close contacts came from household and social settings, she told RTÉ earlier today.

Meanwhile the most recent data indicates a reduction incidence rate of the spread of the disease within the county, but it is still fluctuating on a continual basis.

Donegal registered 514 Covid cases over the seven days up to Monday report, ranking it in third, behind Waterford and Carlow. It ranked fourth over the longer two week period with a daily moving average of 78 cases over the five days up to Monday’s figures. 

While most local electoral areas within Donegal had seen a fall in their Covid-19 incidence over seven days, three ranked in the ten highest rates of incidence per 100,000 of the population in the country.

