Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, October 13, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Thomas (Tom) Kearney Killygordon and Castledermot, Co Kildare

- Tomas Feeney, Castleblaney and Ardara

- Teresa Gildea, Ardara

- Michael O'Reilly, Belleek and Garrison

- Pat Diver, Ramelton

- Eddie McBride, Downings

- Muriel Leeper, Ballybofey

- Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and Buncrana

- Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Killygordon and Castledermot, Co Kildare

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Carricknamana, Killygordon/Castledermot, Kildare.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Galway ,surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Frances, and much loved son of the late Mary and Michael, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Bridget, Mary, John, Carmel and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Carricknamana, Killygordon on Thursday, October 14, from 7pm.

Removal from there on Friday October 15 at 12 noon, to arrive at his former home in Tullow Road, Castledermot, Co. Kildare at approx 4pm. Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, October 16, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Colstown cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish web cam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, and Funeral will be Private to the family and friends only please.

Tomas Feeney, Castleblaney and Ardara

The death has occurred of Tommy Feeney, Corkishbane, Castleblayney, Monaghan and Ardara.

Following an accident.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Niamh and much loved father of Aoife and Maria.Sadly missed by his beloved parents, John and Noreen, sisters, May (Gallagher), Carmel ( Campbell ), Catriona (Gallagher ), Jacinta, Edel and Grace.

His mother and father-in-law Rose and Ollie Hanratty, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace. House is strictly private please.

Teresa Gildea, Ardara

The death has occurred of Teresa Gildea (nee McGroarty) in Philadelphia, USA, formerly of Donegal Rd., Ardara, Co. Donegal. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Pattie, sons, Johnny, Kevin & Brendan, brothers, Neily, Eddie, Leo and all her extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Trudy.

A Mass in her remembrance will take place on Wednesday, October 13, at 7:30pm, at The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.

A Funeral Mass and Cremation will take place in The US. Arrangements for her burial in Ireland will be arranged at a later date.

Michael O'Reilly, Belleek and Garrison, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael O'Reilly 6 Rockfield Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tullymore, Garrison. Remains will repose at his home on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm for family, friends and neighbours and on Thursday from 2pm until removal of remains at 6 30 to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison. No flowers by request. Covid regulations will apply.

Pat Diver, Church St, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Pat Diver, Church St, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house is strictly private to family only.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey to the church.

Rosary on Wednesday at 9.30pm. Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Eddie McBride, Radharc Na Mara, Downings

The death has taken place of Eddie McBride, Radharc Na Mara, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday going to The Church of St John The Baptist, Carrigart for Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

The Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Muriel Leeper, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Muriel Leeper, Cappry, Ballybofey.

She died peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy in her 94th year.

Beloved daughter of the late Oliver and Marian Leeper and much loved sister of the late Thomas and Olive. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother-in-law Peter, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 14, at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in Stranorlar Parish Church. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Friends and neighbours are welcome to pay their respects at her home on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm.

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family and friends only.

Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan

The death has occurred of Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan.



Beloved daughter of Pauline and the late Michael Ryan and dear sister of John, Fiona, Maria and Mura.



Funeral arrangements later.

Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

The death has occurred of Charlie Byrne, Heathdale Avenue, Hounslow, England and formerly of Clogher, Carrick.

He died peacefully at home on September 28, aged 101. Predeceased by wife Nellie (nee Lucey) in 1988.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughters Marie and Theresa; grandchildren Heather and family, David, Rory; by Charlie’s brother Michael, his wife Kay and all their children and grandchildren especially Imelda; the McDevitts, O’Connors and Bridget Byrne in Donegal and many other lovely nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers and musical friends in England, Scotland, Ireland and America.

Funeral, family flowers only, will take place on Friday, October 15, at 11am in Saints Michael and Martin’s Church, 94 Bath Road, Hounslow, followed by burial in New Brentford Cemetery.

Those wishing to see the Funeral Mass remotely, live stream starting before 11am with music and memories at:

https://youtu.be/g-Wu7J7rHGA

Donations as you wish to www.musicforall.co.uk, www.hospice.uk or charity of your choice.

