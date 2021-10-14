Search

14/10/2021

HSE National Cancer Control Programme urging people to act early on potential signs of cancer

#knowthesigns

Cancer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The HSE National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) is today, urging people to act early on potential signs of cancer, as research shows that some people, would wait longer to contact their GP regarding concerns. 

One in two people in Ireland will develop cancer at some point in their lives. Survival rates are significantly improved when cancer is diagnosed at an early stage. 

Dr Heather Burns, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, HSE NCCP said, ‘’Diagnosing cancer early, before it has grown or spread to other parts of the body, increases your chances of curative treatment and is one of the most important ways to increase survival. Late diagnosis, when cancer has grown and spread, limits your treatment options and reduces your chances of survival. If you have any signs or symptoms that could be cancer, such a new cough lasting for more than 3 weeks, coughing up blood or unexplained weight loss, get it checked by your GP without delay.’’

Dr Una Kennedy is a GP Advisor to the HSE NCCP and GP based in Glasnevin.  Dr Kennedy added, ‘’The NCCP conducted a series of focus groups to gain further insights into areas with high incidence of lung cancer, including Dublin City North. A common finding among participants was a fatalistic attitude towards lung cancer, with some older participants believing they were beyond help. We are urging members of the public to know the signs of cancer and call your GP today if you notice any changes or something different for you.’’

Lung cancer is Ireland’s leading cause of cancer death. However, early diagnosis is associated with better survival – 8 out of 10 (80.6%) patients diagnosed with early stage lung cancer survive for at least one year after diagnosis, compared to just 1 in 5 (20.6%) of those diagnosed with late stage disease.

National Cancer Registry Ireland (NCRI) data illustrate that rates of lung cancer in parts of Dublin, including North Dublin, are higher than the national average.

Please see HSE NCCP for more information www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/ 5/cancer/ and follow #KnowTheSigns on social media.

Most Popular

Brendan Devenney

Pictured at the launch of DV's Charity Ball are from left, Patrick Devenney, Imelda Devenney, Matthew Devenney, Lúcás Devenney, Brendan Devenney, Senán Devenney, Rory Kavanagh and Aidan Cannon.

Home

Brendan Devenney to host charity ball

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media