14/10/2021

Thursday is Donegal Democrat Day

72 pages packed full of news, sport and feature - out now

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Today's 72 page Donegal Democrat is packed full of news, sport, photo spreads and features.

Read all about:

- 100 new jobs on the way to Killybegs

- Clarification sought on Budget allocation for mica redress

- Numbers waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hosptial continues to rise

- Tributes paid to Donegal native killed in Monaghan accident

- Daniel O'Donnell to headline special concert for McGinley children

- End of an era as five Bank of Ireland branches close

- Donegal man fined and banned from keeping dogs for five years

Plus picture specials

- First Communions in Frosses and Ardaghey

- Vintage and Classic Car Wild Atlantic Way trip in aid of community hospital

- One Act Plays in Ballyshannon as part of the Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival

- Official opening of Bruckless Community Playground

- Throwback Thursday: A trip down memory lane, photos from a Halloween Fancy Dress party in south Donegal in 2004

And in sport

- Previews of the Donegal SFC and IFC quarter-finals

- Preview of the big games in the Donegal ladies championship 

- Special focus on former county star Michael Lafferty

- See our 'Team of the Week'

- Harps hit with suspensions ahead of vital Waterford game

- Four pages of athletics coverage

- Donegal surfer nominated for top award

And much, much more.

Make sure you pick up your copy of the Donegal Democrat today.

You always get the Donegal Democrat online.

SEE: https://epaper.donegallive.ie/

