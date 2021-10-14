Thursday is Donegal Democrat Day

Today's 72 page Donegal Democrat is packed full of news, sport, photo spreads and features.
Read all about:
- 100 new jobs on the way to Killybegs
- Clarification sought on Budget allocation for mica redress
- Numbers waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hosptial continues to rise
- Tributes paid to Donegal native killed in Monaghan accident
- Daniel O'Donnell to headline special concert for McGinley children
- End of an era as five Bank of Ireland branches close
- Donegal man fined and banned from keeping dogs for five years
Plus picture specials
- First Communions in Frosses and Ardaghey
- Vintage and Classic Car Wild Atlantic Way trip in aid of community hospital
- One Act Plays in Ballyshannon as part of the Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival
- Official opening of Bruckless Community Playground
- Throwback Thursday: A trip down memory lane, photos from a Halloween Fancy Dress party in south Donegal in 2004
And in sport
- Previews of the Donegal SFC and IFC quarter-finals
- Preview of the big games in the Donegal ladies championship
- Special focus on former county star Michael Lafferty
- See our 'Team of the Week'
- Harps hit with suspensions ahead of vital Waterford game
- Four pages of athletics coverage
- Donegal surfer nominated for top award
And much, much more.
Make sure you pick up your copy of the Donegal Democrat today.
You always get the Donegal Democrat online.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.