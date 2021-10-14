Search

14/10/2021

'The situation is extremely serious' at Letterkenny University Hospital say INMO

46 waiting on beds this Thursday morning

Michael McHugh

As Donegal battles against Covid-19 infection, the ramifications for general patients at Letterkenny University Hospital continued this Thursday morning, when 46 admitted patients were still waiting to be given a proper bed within a ward. 

Yesterday morning, the figure stood at 42. On Tuesday morning, that figure stood at 57. 

Yesterday, nine of the patients were on trolley beds in and around the emergency ward, while the remaining 33 patients were located on trolley beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Today, seven of the patients were on trolley beds in and around the emergency ward, while the remaining 39 patients were located on trolley beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Neal Donoghue, INMO Industrial relations officer told DonegalLive:.

“Letterkenny hospital has had consistently high levels of attendance, not only in recent months but since the onset of the pandemic. 

“The situation is extremely serious as local staff are experiencing burnout and are very fearful of the coming winter while they struggle to deal with capacity. 

“On a daily basis our members are telling us that care is being compromised. They simply do not have the resources to provide safe and timely care due to the high volume of patient presentations. 

“Our members fear the hospital will not be able to provide safe care and maintain infection control as we continue to deal with Covid and enter into flu season working in such overcrowded conditions. For the safety of patients, and staff, we need urgent action to tackle this immediately.”

