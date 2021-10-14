Search

14/10/2021

Daniel to headline special concert for McGinley children

Andrew McGinley thrilled that Donegal star to perform at charity gig

McGinley family

Andrew McGinley said Daniel agreed to perform at the concert 'without hesitation'

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Daniel O’Donnell will be the headline act at a special tribute concert being organised to celebrate the memories of the three McGinley children - Conor, Darragh and Carla.
They were killed by their mother, Deirdre Morley, who earlier this year, was found not guilty of their murder by reason of insanity.
Their father, Andrew McGinley is from Donegal Town, and now lives in Dublin. He revealed how Daniel agreed to perform at the concert ‘without hesitation’.
The special gig will take place at Newcastle Community Centre in Co. Dublin on June 2 next year.


“I’m absolutely delighted,” Mr McGinley told the Irish Independent.
“You couldn’t get a bigger star in the whole of Ireland and I’m really thrilled Daniel has agreed to perform.
“You will be able to buy raffle tickets through the website, AsDarraghdid.ie and we will be drawing out 30 winners on December 15, which is Carla’s birthday. Each winner will be getting four tickets to the concert.”
As part of the prize, the 30 lucky winners who are drawn will also get overnight accommodation and a meal prepared by Michelin-starred chef Derry Clarke.

Most Popular

Brendan Devenney

Pictured at the launch of DV's Charity Ball are from left, Patrick Devenney, Imelda Devenney, Matthew Devenney, Lúcás Devenney, Brendan Devenney, Senán Devenney, Rory Kavanagh and Aidan Cannon.

Home

Brendan Devenney to host charity ball

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media