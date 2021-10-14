New resource pack will support people dealing with issues of domestic abuse

A new domestic abuse resource pack for professionals working with affected children and families in Donegal has been launched.

The Donegal Domestic Abuse Resource Park has been developed by the Domestic Abuse Working Group of the Safe and Secure Committee of Donegal Children and Young Persons Services Committee (CYPSC).

The organisation says domestic abuse is a significant problem in Donegal,and the COVID 19 pandemic has brought a sharper focus on the magnitude of domestic abuse in our society.

They say it is vital that victims of domestic abuse receive robust, holistic and comprehensive support from professionals and practitioners across all sectors. This resource pack was developed to support professional and practitioners in this work.

MAIN PIC: At the launch of the new resource pack were At the launch were Dr Marie Hainsworth, Donegal Domestic Violence Services, Anne Timony Meehan, Coordinator Donegal CYPSC, Inspector Siobhan Mollahan, An Garda Siochána, Donna McGee, Multiple Adverse Childhood Experiences (MACE) Project and Mary Herlihy, Donegal Women’s Centre Picture: Clive Wasson



It provides relevant information and a directory of supports for frontline professionals working with families experiencing domestic abuse in Donegal.

The resource pack will be available to GPs, nurses, gardaí, social workers, Citizens Information Services and other public bodies.

Professionals working with children and families need to be able to recognise the signs of domestic abuse and this resource pack is to act as a roadmap to clearly signal the domestic abuse supports and resources available in County Donegal.

The members of the Domestic Violence Working Group are Dr Marie Hainsworth Donegal Domestic Violence Services, Inspector Siobhan Mollahan An Garda Siochána, Donna McGee, Multiple Adverse Childhood Experiences (MACE) Project, Mary Herlihy Donegal Women’s Centre, Mary Crossan, Family Resource Centre Network, Janique Burden, Tusla and Anne Timony Meehan, Coordinator Donegal CYPSC.

The Donegal Domestic Abuse Resource pack is available to download from the Donegal page of the CYPSC Website www.cypsc.ie

Hard copies are available from the Donegal Women’s Centre, Donegal Domestic Violence Services and the Donegal CYPSC Office, Scally Place Letterkenny.

For further information and to receive a copy of this resource please contact Anne Timony Meehan on anne.timonymeehan@tusla.ie.