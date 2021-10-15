Disappointment at Burtonport Covid Vaccine Centre closure - Cllr Noreen McGarvey

Cllr Noreen McGarvey (Fianna Fáil) has expressed disappointment over the news that Burtonport Covid Vaccine Centre has closed.

The final Covid-19 vaccination clinic took place in St Columba’s Community Centre, Burtonport on Thursday.

The HSE have said that anyone who has received their first dose in the Burtonport centre and will be due their second dose after October 14 will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the newly-relocated Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road to get their second vaccine.

People are advised to read their vaccine appointment text messages carefully to make sure that they know where their vaccine appointment takes place.

A representative of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr McGarvey said:

"I was disappointed to learn that the newly opened Vaccination Centre in Burtonport is to finish up this week.

The centre began administering only some six weeks ago, however most of the people in the area would have already been vaccinated by then apart from the 12-15 age group.

"I was also hopeful that they would be in a position to offer the booster injections when the programme was rolled out. Earlier in the year I had contacted the Minister for Health to get a vaccination into the area but more importantly a Covid testing centre.

Cllr McGarvey said that local GPs and Pharmacies had done great work in helping to administer the vaccine but were not in a position to carry out testing.

In the west of the county, they have to travel to either Letterkenny or Donegal Town to get a test done. This will be a minimum of 3 hour return trip for some.

She added: "At a time when the Covid numbers are rising I would be urging the Minister and the HSE to perhaps turn the centre into a testing centre for a number of weeks when they have already set up the premises to a high standard. I also wish to commend the local committee of St Columba's Community Centre for providing the building and the work they have done to date within the centre."

Saolta thanks

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said:

“I would like to thank the St Columba’s Community Centre Committee and a wide group of interagency partners that worked together to bring a vaccination centre to Burtonport.

"This group included our colleagues in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, Donegal County Council, members of the Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service. I would also like to acknowledge the support of people of Burtonport and surrounding area.

“It is not too late to get your COVID-19 vaccination. Anyone aged 12 or over who hasn’t received their COVID-19 vaccination may still register to get a vaccine by going to hse.ie https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/getting-your-vaccine/

"The website has details on how to register online, register by phone or book an appointment with a participating pharmacy.”