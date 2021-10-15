Intellectually disabled residents at HSE run centre in Stranorlar were subjected “to sustained sexual abuse”

It has been reported that at least 18 intellectually disabled residents of a Health Service Executive-run centre in Stranorlar were subjected “to sustained sexual abuse” during a period of about 13 years.
The article in today's Irish Times says that "upwards of 108 incidents of “devastating” abuse were perpetrated on mainly non-verbal adults by another resident, who is given the pseudonym “Brandon” in the report.
"These included molestation, entering residents’ beds at night, exposing himself, prolonged and loud masturbation close to residents, and possibly rape. Brandon died last year," the article reports.
The shocking report was compiled by the HSE’s National Independent Review Panel (NIRP), a copy of which has been obtained by the Irish Times, which found that "the Ard Gréine Court complex and Sean O’Hare Unit in St Joseph’s hospital in Stranorlar had been run with a 'disregard for residents’ rights', allowing sexual abuse to continue 'unabated'."
