15/10/2021

Considering your career options? The LYIT Virtual Careers Fair is just for you

Employers and students to benefit from annual career event on Monday

LYIT careers day

LYIT is hosting a Careers Fair on Monday

Reporter

news@iconicnews.ie

The annual virtual Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) Careers Fair takes place this Monday 18 October from 12 – 4 pm.

This flagship event is an integral event in the LYIT calendar.

The virtual Careers Fair supports all LYIT students and graduates who are considering their career options. This event also provides an opportunity for anyone who is looking for a career change or those retuning to the workplace to assess the current jobs market.

Attendees will have the opportunity to virtually meet with 30+ top quality local and national employers including Pramerica, Optum, Enterprise Rent A Car, An Garda Siochana (who are looking to recruit in the coming months and from summer 2022) and many more.  Opportunities exist in a wide range of sectors including engineering (construction, mechanical and electronic), computing, science, business, social care, financial services, nursing and law. 

Careers being recruited for at graduate level at this event include app developers, project specialists, accountants, quantity surveyors, data analysts, marketing specialists, scientists, financial analysts, customer service staff, administrators and much more.

Michael Murphy (LYIT Head of Sport), Catherine Lyster (LYIT Careers Officer), Rory McMorrow (LYIT Student Services Manager)

A key feature of the virtual fair is that all attendees can book a 10-minute uninterrupted appointment slot with their chosen recruiter/s. Many of the recruiters taking part also offer internship/placement opportunities as well as part time work.

Catherine Lyster, LYIT’s Careers Officer said: “We are delighted that despite the pandemic employment opportunities for graduates are so positive. The process for joining the event is incredibly simple and attendees simply download the Career Fair Plus app and scroll through the list of recruiters taking part to book an appointment.”

The Career Fair Plus app also contains top tips on CV presentation, questions to ask at career fairs as well as top tips on how to get the most from the LYIT Virtual Career Fair.

Catherine says: “LYIT hosted a similar event in 2020 which achieved excellent results for both students and employers and hopes that this year’s event will be no different.”

LYIT’s Head of Sport, Michael Murphy says: “Grab this opportunity with both hands. It’s a brilliant opportunity for employers and students to meet and we look forward to building on the success of last year’s event”.

