Heavy traffic following collision on main Letterkenny to Twin Towns road

Motorists are advised that there are some traffic delays this evening close to Drumkeen following a road traffic collision.
It's not known how serious the accident was, or if there are any serious injuries involved. An ambulance has attended the scene.
The collision occurred shortly after 4pm close to the old filling station on the Stranorlar side of Drumkeen at Callan.
There are long tail-backs in both directions, and motorists are urged to approach the area with care.
