16/10/2021

'Mica Children' set to march on Dáil Éireann next Wednesday

Reporter:

Staff Writer

The ongoing battle over ongoing calls for total redress for those that have been affected by the Mica block crisis in Inishowen will focus of the children of those affected homeowners next week.

Next Wednesday, the 'Children of MICA' willl see fifty Children from across schools in Donegal coming to the gates of Dáil Éireann. These children are of all ages and are from Primary Schools and Secondary Schools in Donegal.

The event will take place on Wednesday 20th October 20 at approximately 11.30am

The Children have written their own personal letters telling their story about what it is like to live with MICA.

The group said in a statement:

"These children are being ignored and their voices are not getting heard. We have written to Minister for Children Roderic O Gorman, Minister for Education Norma Foley and to Taoiseach Michael Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan requesting they meet these children at the gates of the Dail to accept their letters.

"It is time for our government to listen to the voices of our MICA Children.

"It is time to stop ignoring the future generation of our county and our country."

