16/10/2021

Partial closure of the Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny on Sunday

One lane will be closed from 8am-4pm and Windyhall road will also be affected

Partial closure Kilmacrennan Road October 17 from 8am-4pm, Donegal County Council say

Reporter:

Staff Writer

Donegal County Council say they are proposing to close one lane of the Kilmacrennan Road in Letterkenny this Sunday between 8am and 4pm. Windyhall Road will also be closed to facilitate the works. 

This will be to facilitate preparation works ahead of the night works planned the following week, the DCC say.

The works will involve planning out the existing carriageway for surfacing from Monday night.

Local access will be provided to the Emergency Department of Letterkenny University Hospital, residents and staff who need access.


 

