Partial closure of the Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny on Sunday

Partial closure Kilmacrennan Road October 17 from 8am-4pm, Donegal County Council say
Donegal County Council say they are proposing to close one lane of the Kilmacrennan Road in Letterkenny this Sunday between 8am and 4pm. Windyhall Road will also be closed to facilitate the works.
This will be to facilitate preparation works ahead of the night works planned the following week, the DCC say.
The works will involve planning out the existing carriageway for surfacing from Monday night.
Local access will be provided to the Emergency Department of Letterkenny University Hospital, residents and staff who need access.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.