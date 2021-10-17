Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, October 17, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Sally McCarron, Listillion, Letterkenny and formerly Linsfort, Buncrana

The peaceful death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny on Saturday, October 16 2021 of Sally McCarron, nee O’Connor, Listillion, Letterkenny, and formerly of Desertegney, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Deeply missed by loving husband Michael, sons John and wife Elaine, Drumardagh, Letterkenny and Donal and partner Michelle, Dublin, daughters Michelle Dunne and husband Stephen, Kilkenny and Sarah McEvitt and husband Alan, Dublin, sisters Mary Greene, Inch and Peggy Harkin, Australia, brother John O’Connor, Derry, grandchildren Sean, Sarah, Ryan, Liam, Mia, Cara and Finn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Sally’s remains will be reposing at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home. Funeral from there on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/. Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member. Arch View Lodge Nursing Home will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines, family, friends and neighbours are most welcome to the funeral.

Patricia Doherty, Tullyowen, St Johnston and Williamstown, Galway



The death has taken place (October 16 2021) at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Patricia Doherty (née Mulryan) Tullyowen, St Johnston and formerly of Williamstown, County Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Tony (Arthur), much loved mother of Antoinette, Tom, Siobhan, Dan, Peter,

Oliver, Nora and the late Mary and sister of Sean, Maeve, Greta, Chrissie and the late Donal.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday (October 18) at 1.25pm for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 2pm

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, 21 grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family,

neighbours and close friends only please.

Nellie (Ellen) Farren, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Manchester, England of Nellie (Ellen) Farren formerly of Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork. Predeceased by her husband Charley, survived by her son and two daughters, grandchildren, in laws, nieces, nephews, a circle of family and friends.

Her remains will arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Monday October 18 at approximately 8.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 19th October 19 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church.

Nan Doherty, Ballybofey

The unexpected death has occurred of Nan Doherty, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late Johnny and much loved mother to John, Andrew and Paul, dearly loved sister of Mary and the late Kate. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, sister, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, October 17, at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends only.

William (Willie) Anderson, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of William (Willie) Anderson, Higginstown, Ballyshannon, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Bernie. Willie will be sadly missed by his daughter Kerri, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartin's Funeral home, Kinlough on Sunday from 1pm with removal at 2pm travelling to St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon via the Moy road, Rathmor and Higginstown for Funeral Service at 3pm with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Gary Coyle, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Gary Coyle, 8 Railway Park, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by his parents Theresa and Shaun, his partner Annmarie, his daughters Leah, Tracey, Stepchildren Adam, Shaun, William, Shareen, grandson Talan, brothers and sisters Daran, Michael, Aaron, Mairead, Shauna, Kathleen, Danielle and predeceased by his brother Shaun.

Gary remains will be reposing at his parents’ (Theresa and Shaun Coyle) residence, Castletown, St Johnston from 11am on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin, https://cmrf.org/donate c/o The charity or any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Rena McEleney, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Rena McEleney; Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

House Private.

Funeral leaving there on Monday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family and friends only please.

Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Longford and Donegal

The death has taken place of Sr. Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Longford and Donegal.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14.

Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent, her sister Philomena, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her La Sainte Union Community.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Monday (October 18) from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Bower Cemetery.

Sir Gerry Robinson, Oakfield Park, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sir Gerry Robinson, Oakfield Park, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Heather, daughters and sons Samantha, Richard, April and Tim, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law to be Alice, grandchildren Isabelle, Juliette, and Oliver Fisher, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended Robinson family and friends.

House, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday morning at 11.30am via the main gate at Oakfield Park, White Cross, travelling to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private family cremation service.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin, Co Dublin https://cmrf.org/donate; The No Barriers Foundation, Letterkenny, hello@nobarriers.ie Charity reg-number Lions Club CHY15707; c/o directly to the charities or to any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan

The death has occurred of Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan.

Beloved daughter of Pauline and the late Michael Ryan and dear sister of John, Fiona, Maria and Mura.

Funeral arrangements later.

