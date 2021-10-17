Donegal should be drier today than Saturday with decent temperatures

Should be drier in Donegal today with temperatures holding steady
It will be a cloudy and misty start this Sunday morning, according to Met Éireann
After yesterday's rain and there was no shortage of it in Donegal, today should have a good deal of dry weather throughout the day.
Met Éireann is reporting that there should be a few bright spells developing across Ulster with just isolated patches of light rain and drizzle.
So a mild day, with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
There are still a few winged insects flying about yesterday in parts of Donegal, but were they wasps or bees or had it anything to do with climate change?
This Sunday evening is also expected to remain mostly dry but becoming breezy later with outbreaks of rain approaching from the southwest.
However mild temperatures for this time of the year will continue into Monday.
And there may even be a bit of shopping for pumpkins and other goodies, with Haloween just around the corner.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.