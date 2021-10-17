Search

17/10/2021

Donegal should be drier today than Saturday with decent temperatures

It will be a cloudy and misty start this Sunday morning, according to Met Éireann 
After yesterday's rain and there was no shortage of it in Donegal, today should have a good deal of dry weather throughout the day.
Met Éireann is reporting that there should be a few bright spells developing across Ulster with just isolated patches of light rain and drizzle. 
So a mild day, with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

There are still a few winged insects flying about yesterday in parts of Donegal, but were they wasps or bees or had it anything to do with climate change? 

This Sunday evening is also expected to remain mostly dry but becoming breezy later with outbreaks of rain approaching from the southwest.

However mild temperatures for this time of the year will continue into Monday.

And there may even be a bit of shopping for pumpkins and other goodies, with Haloween just around the corner.

