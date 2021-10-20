Major award won for crime novel written in Glencolmcille

A crime novel which was penned in the picturesque surroundings of Glencolmcille has reaped huge rewards for journalist and author Darren Boyle.

The talented writer spends his summers in the Gaeltacht village where his father Eamonn hails from.

This week, Capital Crime announced that the London-based journalist and writer was the winner of the 2021 Amazon Publishing New Voices Award for his thriller The Black Pool.



Mr Boyle is delighted with the news adding that the award is all the sweeter having written it in the heartland of his father’s homeland.

Darren will receive a £1000 cash prize, a trophy, and a potential offer of publication from Thomas & Mercer, the mystery and thriller imprint of prize sponsor Amazon Publishing, whose authors include Mark Edwards, Claire McGowan, Dreda Say Mitchell and Damien Boyd.

The announcement was made by judges Victoria Haslam and Tariq Ashkanani during a digital event hosted by Capital Crime Festival Director Lizzie Curle on Tuesday.

Darren has more than 20 years’ experience working in the national media in Dublin and London.

His new book The Black Pool is set in contemporary Dublin and features a journalist protagonist who ventures deep into the murky world of gang- organised tiger raids. How much is he willing to risk for the ultimate story?

The winner of the 2021 @AmazonPub New Voices Awards is 'The Black Pool' by @misterscoop Congratulations Darren, you've won a £1000 cash prize, a trophy, & a potential offer of publication from Thomas&Mercer!

Head here to watch the announcement in full: https://t.co/kRueulu2u9 pic.twitter.com/1e1utQCk3Q — Capital Crime (@CapitalCrime1) October 19, 2021



Amazon Publishing editor and New Voices Award judge, Victoria Haslam, said: “It’s been a complete pleasure to read our finalists for the Amazon Publishing New Voices Award – the exceptionally high standard of entries has made this an incredibly difficult decision. However, Darren’s storytelling, setting, and authentic voice really shone, and he is an exciting new voice in the crime fiction world. I am delighted that we are crowning Darren our winner for 2021.”

Darren said that he was not expecting to won the award and was delighted on hearing the news: “I am delighted. I can’t wait to get back to Donegal and celebrate with family and friends.

“We have all missed getting home since the pandemic. Now, it will be all the sweeter to get back to Biofan.”

Thomas & Mercer author and New Voices Award judge, Tariq Ashkanani, said: “Darren Boyle’s novel The Black Pool was an instantly gripping story,

told with a fabulous, quirky voice and brilliantly sharp dialogue.”

Darren is now hoping to get back to Glencolmcille for a while to continue writing.