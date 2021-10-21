Brigid Slevin was a loving mother, grandmother and a great grandmother

Awonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was affectionately celebrated during yesterday’s Requiem Mass for the late Bridgit Slevin, Kilcadden, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The Mass was celebrated by Rev Father Frankie Lynch CC in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads. Concelebrant was Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir.

Up until her death, Bridgit was the oldest person in the parish of Donaghmore, aged 98.

Traditional music

Bridgit enjoyed traditional music, like many of her family, and the Mass was celebrated with a rich and fitting display of music. The music was provided by Bernard Kelly, accordion, and Paddy McMenamin, fiddle, while the soloist was the All-Ireland champion singer, Rita Gallagher.

Bridgit (née Kelly) was born on May 8, 1923 - one of 12 children. When her father died, the eldest in the family was 18 years old and the youngest was a 6-month-old baby.

Background

As a young girl, Bridgit went to work in Coyle’s of Stranorlar to help her aunt who worked there at that time.

She attended the Old Glen school in Lassmulladhuff where she was recognised immediately for her sharp mind and outstanding intelligence.

It was she who was called upon by the master who entrusted her with taking the roll book from class to class to mark students present and absent, accordingly.

The roll book was written in Irish and up until her 80’s Bridgit could recite every name which the roll held in Irish during her time at national school.

Married

In 1947, she married John Slevin and they lived together in Kilcadden. John was a milkman who worked for a local company, Walkers of Kilcadden.

Bridgit and John raised five of a family the eldest of whom was Danny who sadly passed away at the age of 46, in 1993; Barney who now resides in Gortahork, Noel who lives in the family home and Agnes and Mary who both reside in London.

Bridgit loved to cook and despite the fact she would read cook books as other people do novels - she certainly didn’t have to measure any ingredients as she baked.

She cooked with her heart and mind and always reaped great results. She baked buns, scones and also enjoyed making various jams.

A great gardner

Visitors to the Killygordon home were always treated to a wonderful tea by Bridgit who was always hospitable and delighted to welcome you to her door.

She was also a prize gardener and there was little that she put her hand to that didn’t find root and flourish. As she went along her business she loved to snip little pieces of shrubbery and plants and while such a project would fail miserably for many - the opposite was true for Bridgit. Everything she set grew to fruition and in the summer her garden would be admired alive with flowers.

The house was one that was seldom empty. The family home often overflowed with relations and guests and as her son Noel recalled she would insist on cooking and baking for all.

She had a unique gift, as many women of that generation had, and she could feed a full house without thinking of what she had in the press or the fridge. She was wonderfully generous and warm in spirit.

Arch View Lodge Nursing Home

She lived in Kilcadden until three and a half years ago when she was admitted to full-time care at the Arch View Lodge Nursing Home in Letterkenny where she spent the remaining days of her life. As Bridgit was laid to rest one of her favourite songs The Homes of Donegal was sang by at her graveside.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhíl.



