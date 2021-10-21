Drivers caught speeding in Inishowen this morning, Thursday

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit issued Fixed Charge Penalty Notices to a number of drivers who were detected driving in excess of the speed limit this morning, Thursday, in 80KPH speed zones.
Speeds of 133KPH, 106KPH and 102KPH were also detected. Another driver was detected travelling at a speed of 92KPH in a 50KPH speed zone.
These drivers will now receive 3 penalty points and an €80 fine. Gardaí ask that people please slow down and save lives.
Staff members Pauric Carr and Edwina Cassidy from the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town getting ready for the new extended hours for bars and the reopening of nightclubs this weekend PICTURE: Thomas Gallagher
