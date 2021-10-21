Concern raised over number of gardaí stationed in Donegal by Deputy Thomas Pringle

There is a decrease in the number of gardaí stationed in Donegal with less gardaí being stationed in Donegal than in Longford despite the fact that Longford is a smaller county with a lesser population.

In September 2021, there were 449 Gardai stationed in the county compared with 462 in 2020 – a decrease of 13.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle on Thursday.

He said he found it worrying that Donegal has three times the population of Longford and is probably 4 or 5 times larger than Longford and yet has less gardaí stationed in it.

“That’s a worrying situation, particularly for my own area, in Killybegs and south west of the county, an area that includes Killybegs, Ardara, Glenties, as the larger towns, there is basically two gardaí on duty in the whole area which probably serves thirty or forty thousand people,” he said.

He added that gardaí couldn’t answer calls because they do not have the numbers to do it.

“All areas in the country need to be policed the same way. It is important for community safety,” Deputy Pringle said.

He asked that assurances be sought from the Commissioner, Drew Harris, that Donegal isn’t being less policed than other parts of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Justice Minister, Deputy James Browne says it is hoped that additional gardai being trained this year and next year will be distributed in a fair manner.

He said: “Obviously the deployment of gardaí is a matter for the Garda Commissioner but I would hope that with the additional gardaí going into training this year, and next year, that those additional gardaí …. will be distributed as they are necessary right throughout the country. I hope that they will be deposited in a fair manner.”