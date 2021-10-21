Search

21/10/2021

Concern raised over number of gardaí stationed in Donegal by Deputy Thomas Pringle

Concern raised over number of gardaí stationed in Donegal by Deputy Thomas Pringle

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

There is a decrease in the number of gardaí stationed in Donegal with less gardaí being stationed in Donegal than in Longford despite the fact that Longford is a smaller county with a lesser population.  

In September 2021, there were 449 Gardai stationed in the county compared with 462 in 2020 – a decrease of 13.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Independent Deputy Thomas Pringle on Thursday. 

He said he found it worrying that Donegal has three times the population of Longford and is probably 4 or 5 times larger than Longford and yet has less gardaí stationed in it. 

“That’s a worrying situation, particularly for my own area, in Killybegs and south west of the county, an area that includes Killybegs, Ardara, Glenties, as the larger towns, there is basically two gardaí on duty in the whole area which probably serves thirty or forty thousand people,” he said. 

He added that gardaí couldn’t answer calls because they do not have the numbers to do it.  

“All areas in the country need to be policed the same way. It is important for community safety,” Deputy Pringle said.  

He asked that assurances be sought from the Commissioner, Drew Harris, that Donegal isn’t being less policed than other parts of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Justice Minister, Deputy James Browne says it is hoped that additional gardai being trained this year and next year will be distributed in a fair manner.

He said: “Obviously the deployment of gardaí is a matter for the Garda Commissioner but I would hope that with the additional gardaí going into training this year, and next year, that those additional gardaí …. will be distributed as they are necessary right throughout the country. I hope that they will be deposited in a fair manner.” 

REVEALED: Shortlist for the An Post Book Awards announced

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media