Covid-19 outbreak impacting services at Carndonagh Community Hospital

A Covid-19 outbreak is impacting services at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Carndonagh.

The HSE has confirmed thatthe number of staff available for work at James Connolly Memorial Hospital has been reduced as a result of the outbreak, and as a result, staff have been transferred from the Day Services Unit to provide essential cover within the residential service.

Senior Management have had to take the decision to temporarily close Day Services from 3.30pm this afternoon. This will also include services at Cashel Na Cor Day Services.

All families have been communicated with by letter, and the HSE says says Service Users and their families will be informed as soon as Day Services can resume.

The HSE is apologising to Services Users and their families for the impact of these temporary measures, and says on a case by case basis, home support may be offered.

Statement in full -

The James Connolly Memorial Hospital (JCM) in the Inishowen area provides 24 hour care to people with disabilities is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. A number of Residents and staff have been affected and the service is liaising with Infection Prevention Control and Public Health in terms of managing the outbreak.

The number of staff available for work has been reduced as a result of the outbreak. The numbers of staff required to safely operate the residential services at JCM could not be provided within the existing staffing levels. Therefore Disability Day Services staff have been redeployed to provide essential cover within the residential service. Regrettably Senior Management have had to take the decision to temporarily close Day Services for Friday 22nd October 2021 at 3.30pm within the Inishowen area to include Cashel Na Cor Day Services. All families have been communicated with by letter to inform them of this current situation and we will continue to update Service Users and their families as soon as Day Services can resume.

The HSE apologies to Services Users and their families for the impact of these temporary measures that have been taken. We will continue to do everything possible to work towards the resumption of Day Services as soon as possible. On a case by case basis we can offer home support to allow for additional supports within the home while day services are closed, families with any queries relating to these supports have been advised to contact the relevant day service manager.





