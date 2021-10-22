Gardaí investigate overnight burglary at Britton Jewellers Donegal Town

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a premises at Britton Jewellers, Main Street, Donegal Town this morning, Friday, October 22.
Two unidentified males entered the property at approximately 2.50am. A number of display cabinets were damaged and property was taken.
A local source say that forensics have been on the premises today, Friday.
No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
