Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 23, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam Doyle, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal

- Bríd Byrne, née Boyle, Cashel, Glencolmcille and formerly of Burtonport

- Ann E Doherty, Carndonagh

- Phyllis McMullan, Fintona, Tyrone / Newtowncunningham

- John McFadden, Annagry

- Sr Catherine Gibbons, Enniskillen and Ballintra

- Rosaleen Molloy, Milford

- Johnny Boner, Dungloe

Liam Doyle, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal

The death has occurred of Liam Doyle, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrigart, Donegal, October 21 October 2021 (peacefully) at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

A proud Mayo man, Chairman of R.S. Group and long-time member of Castle Golf Club. Very much loved by his children Fiona, Deirdre, Aine and Cormac and his wife Ina, sons-in-law Craig, Mark and Brian, daughter-in-law Mia. An only brother to seven sisters, Liam will be sadly missed (particularly for his wit) by his grandchildren Kate, Alice, Ava, Luke, Harry, Will, Maggie, Charlie, Jonnie, Cal, Molly, Hannah and Jack, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Many thanks to all of his carers, particularly Nina.

May God Rest his Soul.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally on Monday, October 25, at 10am the Mass may be viewed at the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/balally

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul https://www.svp.ie/home.aspx

Bríd Byrne, née Boyle, Cashel, Glencolmcille and formerly of Burtonport

The death has occured peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bríd Byrne, née Boyle, Cashel, Glencolmcille and formerly of Glenahilt, Burtonport.



Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara from 6pm - 7pm on Friday, October 22.



Her remains will repose at her late residence, Cashel, Glencolmcille, on Saturday, October 23 from 11am - 10pm



Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 24, at 12pm at St Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The Funeral Mass will be streamlined by Margaret Rose Cunningham via her Facebook Page.

Phyliss McMullan, Fintona, Tyrone / Newtowncunningham



The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Phyliss McMullan, Fintona, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of Garshouey, Newtowncunningham.

Her remains are reposing at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy on Friday from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral service at Gibson's Funeral Home Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the family plot at St Johnston Presbyterian Church Churchyard.

Ann E Doherty, Carndonagh



The death has taken place peacefully at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Ann E Doherty (Newman) (née Cassidy) of Carndonagh, and formerly of Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Dearly beloved wife of the late John Doherty (N) Mother to Breda, Seamus Thomas, Anne, Seán and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her sons in law Greg and Bern and daughters in law Debbie, Mary, Maripi and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her home in Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

Mass at 11am on Sunday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be Viewed on https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-carndonagh-donegal

John McFadden, Calhame, Annagry

The death has taken place of John McFadden, Calhame, Annagry who died peacefully on Thursday morning at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness bravely fought.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Kathleen, sons and daughters, Claire, Marion, Jim, Danny, Bartley and Mairead, grandchildren Emily, Abigail, Conor, Jack and Jamie, sons in law Ivan Merzagora and Gerry Kinsella, daughters in law Maggie Green and Elizabeth Wallace, extended family and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing a mask in the wake house and the church.

Sr Catherine (Kathleen) Gibbons, Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen, and Ballintra

The death has occurred peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen of Sr Catherine (Kathleen) Gibbons, Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen, and Ballintra, of the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and Ballyshannon and formerly of Ballintra.

Much loved sister of Michael (Teresa), Eamon (and the late Pat) and Briege Norris (Oliver). Sadly missed and remembered by her beloved nieces and nephews, grandnephews, extended family and Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province.

Reposing at her home Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen on Friday from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in St Brigid's Cemetery, Ballintra.

Due to current Covid guidelines, reposing of Sr Catherine's remains and Funeral Mass will be private to family, Sisters of Mercy and close friends only.

Sr Catherine's funeral Mass can lived streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballyshannon

Rosaleen Molloy, Lough Road, Milford

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Rosaleen Molloy, Lough Road, Milford.

Predeceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Anne, son Ronan, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Ava, Kayla, Niamh and Keira, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home. Neighbours and friends welcome from 12 noon onFriday.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Johnny Boner, Meendrain, Dungloe

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Johnny Boner, Meendrain, Dungloe, former Head Principal of Arranmore School.

His remains reposed are reposing at his late residence. House private to family and friends only, please

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in St Patrick’s Church, Meenacross with interment afterwards in Dungloe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.