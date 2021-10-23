Weather forecast - Saturday, October 23, 2021
This morning (Saturday), rain will spread eastwards across the province, giving some heavy falls.
It will continue wet for much of the day with further outbreaks of rain.
Windy with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in strong and gusty southerly winds.
