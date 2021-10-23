TG4 has been searching the country high and low for Ireland’s most entertaining families

From The Clancy Brothers to Crystal Swing, the Irish family has entertained throughout the decades. Talented Irish families have excelled in showbiz, whether it’s the pop music of The Corrs or the sean-nós dancing of The Cunninghams.

Now it’s time to find a brand new family that will entertain the nation.

TG4 has been searching the country high and low for Ireland’s most entertaining families and now they will be coming together to compete head to head in the studio on Réalta Agus Gaolta.

There will be grandparents dancing with their grandchildren, fathers and sons playing music together, mum and dad with their children banging out the tunes, cousins raising the roof with big pop numbers, and much, much more.

Across 10 weekly episodes, these families will battle it out, but only one winner will emerge.

Judging the families are Irial Ó Ceallaigh, champion sean-nós singer. Irial knows all about talented families. His brother Aodán is also a renowned sean-nós singer, while his mother is none other than the legendary Áine Uí Cheallaigh.

Joining Irial each week is Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, broadcaster and producer. Sinéad’s vast experience in the world of radio gives her the inside track on what will entertain the nation. She’s the voice of the people on the panel.

Each week they’ll be joined by a different guest judge from the world of showbiz. And this year the line up is stellar! Sibéal Davitt, Jo Ní Chéide, Seamús Ó Flatharta, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, Aoife Scott, Rossa Ó Snodaigh, Padraig Ó Sé, Dónal Mac Ruairí, Joe Ó Dónaill and Una Healy will be bringing their expertise to the judging panel.

Hosted by Síomha Ní Ruairc, the series starts Sunday, 24th October 2021, TG4 at 8.30pm.