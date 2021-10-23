Search

23/10/2021


New look 'Opry le Daniel' returns to TG4

Tommy Fleming and Sandy Kelly among the stars appearing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Following a two year sabbatical due to Covid 19, TG4’s highest rating country music show is finally back on the road.

Hosted and presented by Donegal’s own Daniel O’ Donnell, the new format of ‘Opry le Daniel i gConnacht’, sees the Irish country music legend and friends performing in venues in different provinces of Ireland.

The first concert will be televised from The Theatre Royal, Castlebar, County Mayo, with Irish country music singing stars such as Mike Denver, Sandy Kelly, Frank McCaffrey, Louise Morrissey and Patrick Feeney.

The Castlebar concert on Tuesday, October 26, at 9.30pm, and included in the show titled Classic Country will be one of our Queens of Irish Country Music, Sandy Kelly, singing such classics  as ‘Silver Threads and Golden Needles’ and ‘Last Thing on my Mind’

Also on stage will be the renowned singer/songwriter from Westport, Frank McCaffrey and an artist who has made a massive impact on the country music scene in recent years, Patrick Feeney.

Whilst each artist will be appearing for their solos, they will also be accompanied by host presenter Daniel, performing duets and a show finale.

Future Opry concerts will include New Country, when Daniel will be introducing The Ennis Brothers, Clodagh Lalor and, from Creeslough, County Donegal, our very own Ailish Mc Bride, and also ‘Celtic & Country’, a show which proved a tremendous success when aired from the Millennium Forum in Derry in previous years.

Appearing on this year’s show will be Sean Keane, Cathy Jordan and, on November 2, ‘The Voice of Ireland’,Tommy Fleming will be appearing.

 

 

